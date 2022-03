Mary Briggs Nunnally



September 15, 1944 - June 8, 2021



Mrs. Mary Briggs Nunnally, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was a faithful employee of American Thread, where she retired after over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Butch" Nunnally. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Nunnally family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 10, 2021.