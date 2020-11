Mary Porter



January 1, 1954 - November 1, 2020



Mary Porter, 66, of Old Fort, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Mary is survived by the love of her life, Rocky Moore. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 3, 2020.