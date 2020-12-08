Mary Rose Byrd Williams
February 2, 1942 - December 5, 2020
Mrs. Mary Rose Byrd Williams, age 78, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital.
A native of McDowell County, she was born on February 02, 1942 to the late Harvey Byrd and Carrie Mace Byrd.
Mrs. Williams loved flowers and working in her garden. She also enjoyed sewing, canning, quilting, and especially fishing. She attended Hicks Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Berton Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Angela Autrey (Danny) and Larry Berton Williams (Tammy); four grandchildren, Nicole Clark (David), Larry Williams III, Daniel Autrey, and Rebekah Guion (Patrick); four great grandchildren, Wiley, Wyatt, and Olivia Clark, and Elijah Williams.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hicks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
A private family graveside service will be held at Hicks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Williams family.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 8, 2020.