Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Rose Byrd Williams
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Mary Rose Byrd Williams

February 2, 1942 - December 5, 2020

Mrs. Mary Rose Byrd Williams, age 78, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital.

A native of McDowell County, she was born on February 02, 1942 to the late Harvey Byrd and Carrie Mace Byrd.

Mrs. Williams loved flowers and working in her garden. She also enjoyed sewing, canning, quilting, and especially fishing. She attended Hicks Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Berton Williams.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Angela Autrey (Danny) and Larry Berton Williams (Tammy); four grandchildren, Nicole Clark (David), Larry Williams III, Daniel Autrey, and Rebekah Guion (Patrick); four great grandchildren, Wiley, Wyatt, and Olivia Clark, and Elijah Williams.

A private family graveside service will be held at Hicks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Williams family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.