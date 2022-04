Mattie Grindstaff Whitney



September 14, 1929



- January 9, 2022



Mrs. Mattie Grindstaff Whitney, 92, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Whitney. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 11, 2022.