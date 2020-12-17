Maude Onita Hester LipscombJune 3, 1934 - December 14, 2020Maude Onita Hester Lipscomb, 86, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Winston-Salem. She was born in McDowell County June 3, 1934, to Mary E. and Conley R. Hester. Along with her parents, Maude was preceded in death by three children.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Daniel Houston Lipscomb; sons, John Michael Lowery, Stephen Ray Lowery, and Thomas Leonard Lipscomb; and sister, Mary McPeters (Vernon) of Marion.A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m., at West Court Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Harmon officiating.Salem Funeral Home