Max Wade Fender
June 14, 1958 - February 21, 2021
Max Wade Fender, 62, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at his brother's residence in Morganton.
He was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on June 14, 1958, to the late David Allen Fender and Pauline Mace Fender.
Having worked in different industries over the years, he most recently worked as a welder. He loved music, and he was a talented, self-taught guitarist. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his cats. He enjoyed his sweets, including coffee, chocolate milk, and ice cream. He was a faithful caregiver to his parents and grandparents. Though he had no children of his own, the children in his family were very special to him.
He is survived by his two siblings, Grady Ray Fender (Lesia) and Annette Fender Wadsworth (Patrick); and five nieces and nephews, Angela Gunter, Stephanie Fender, Todd Anderson, Kevin Fender, and Chris Fender.
A memorial service will be held in the summer.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills or to the Fender family, 2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Fender family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Feb. 24, 2021.