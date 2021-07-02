Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maye Elliott
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Maye Elliott

August 4, 1934 - June 30, 2021

Maye Elliott, 86, Marion, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt James Elliott Sr. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Elliott family.
Published by The McDowell News on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Aunt Maye made the best breakfast gravy in the world. She was always there to give us rides to school or the doctor when we needed them. Always willing to loan me her encyclopedia when I had homework to do. I am thankful for all that and more. Bless all of you with much love and affection.
Larry Moody
July 4, 2021
Mom and I are so sorry to hear of Maye's passing. She was a great lady who was always smiling and had a kind heart. She will be missed...
Vanessa Autrey
Family
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results