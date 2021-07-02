To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Aunt Maye made the best breakfast gravy in the world. She was always there to give us rides to school or the doctor when we needed them. Always willing to loan me her encyclopedia when I had homework to do.
I am thankful for all that and more. Bless all of you with much love and affection.
Larry Moody
July 4, 2021
Mom and I are so sorry to hear of Maye's passing. She was a great lady who was always smiling and had a kind heart. She will be missed...