Melvin "Eddie" StameyOctober 11, 1954 - June 7, 2021On the evening of Monday, June 7, 2021, Mr. Melvin "Eddie" Stamey, 66, of Marion, was embraced by the arms of the Lord and welcomed into his eternal home at his earthly residence with his loving family by his side. The son of Betty Jean Kelley Stamey of Marion, and the late Melvin Edgar Stamey, Eddie was born in McDowell County, Oct. 11, 1954.An electrician by trade, Eddie maintained many years of dedicated service to the Department of Corrections, of which he ultimately retired. He enjoyed many things in life, and had many hobbies and collections, but his family was his life. Eddie loved more than anything else being able to spend time with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He lived life for them, and they are what motivated him every day to be the person he was. Eddie was a member of Gilead Baptist Church and was a faithful servant of the Lord. He truly loved people and made many friends along his journey in this life and will be dearly missed by all who had the chance to know him.In addition to his father, he was also greeted at Heavens gates by his two precious children, Mark Stamey and Rhonda Stamey.Left behind to cherish his precious memory are, in addition to his mother, Betty, the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Shirley Sheehan Stamey of the hom; his beloved daughter, Anissa Michelle Kaylor (Brian) of Nebo; three brothers, Johnny Stamey (Pam) of Kernsville, Tommy Stamey (Mitzi) of Marion, and Ronnie Stamey of Nebo. He also leaves behind his wonderful grandchildren, Cody Vaughan (Stephanie), Casey Vaughan (Penny) and Brittany Kaylor Biggerstaff (Kyle); his precious great-grandchildren, Riley, Weston, Parker, Mackenzie, Madilyn, Hunter, Abigail, Raelyn, and John David; as well as many close friends he considered his own family.The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion.A funeral service to celebrate Eddie's Life and home-going will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Gilead Baptist Church in Nebo, with Pastor Billy Bollinger officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Stamey Town Cemetery in Newland.Eddie's body will lie in state at the church from 12 to 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service.Flowers are accepted and appreciated, however those wishing to make a donation in Melvin's memory are asked to consider the WNC Bridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1315, Arden, NC 28704.Westmoreland Funeral Home