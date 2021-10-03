Michael Ray "Mickey" Westmoreland



August 1, 1948 - September 14, 2021



Michael Ray "Mickey" Westmoreland, 73, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mission Hospital.



He was born Aug. 1, 1948, in Marion.



He is survived by three daughters, Kay Harris, Leighann Westmoreland, and Brandy Robbins, all of Marion; two brothers, Boyce Westmoreland and Gary Westmoreland, both of Marion; and six grandchildren.



A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 9. At Lake James States Park, Paddys Creek Area, West Shelter at 1:30 p.m.



Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.