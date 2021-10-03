Menu
Michael Ray "Mickey" Westmoreland
1948 - 2021
Michael Ray "Mickey" Westmoreland

August 1, 1948 - September 14, 2021

Michael Ray "Mickey" Westmoreland, 73, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mission Hospital.

He was born Aug. 1, 1948, in Marion.

He is survived by three daughters, Kay Harris, Leighann Westmoreland, and Brandy Robbins, all of Marion; two brothers, Boyce Westmoreland and Gary Westmoreland, both of Marion; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 9. At Lake James States Park, Paddys Creek Area, West Shelter at 1:30 p.m.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Lake James States Park
Paddys Creek Area, West Shelter, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Buddy u will be miss just so u know u won't be for got and it won't be the same with out uand I bet u chilling wit calico cat u love so much hold it down till it's time to see u again
Dakota McKinney
Friend
October 9, 2021
