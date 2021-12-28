Menu
Michelle Julia Elliott Samples
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Michelle Julia Elliott Samples

December 18, 1972 - December 25, 2021

Michelle Julia Elliott Samples, 49, of Morganton, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.

She was born in McDowell County, on December 18, 1972, to Thiet Thi Doan Elliott and the late Phillip Charles Elliott.

Michelle was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She was a store manager for Sherwin Williams in Morganton. She will be remembered as the most kind-hearted person who would help anyone.

She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearl Elliott; and uncle, Dexter Elliott.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Scott Samples; two daughters, Jordan Samples and fiancé, Ethan Harris and Brittany Samples; two siblings, Dennis Elliott (Wendy) of Gastonia and Judie Crump (David) of Flager Beach, Florida; one aunt, Doris Ellege (Gene) of Rutherford College; and her special beagle, Daisy Mae.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Freedom Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Freedom Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 375 Fortune Road, Union Mills, NC 28167.

Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Samples family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Michelle's passing today. My condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Arlene Percoskie
January 7, 2022
Scott, Britt and Jordan. I am shocked to hear about Michelle. She was a wonderful person. She always knew how to make me laugh. She will be truly missed, but never forgotten. If y'all need anything, please let me know.
Lisa Broome Harbin
Friend
December 28, 2021
Scott, you and the girls will be In our thoughts and prayers.
Melissa Blackburn
Friend
December 28, 2021
Scott, I can in no way know the pain you and your daughters are going through! I WILL be praying for all of you. So sorry my friend!!!!!
Russell Huffman
December 28, 2021
