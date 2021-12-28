Michelle Julia Elliott Samples
December 18, 1972 - December 25, 2021
Michelle Julia Elliott Samples, 49, of Morganton, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
She was born in McDowell County, on December 18, 1972, to Thiet Thi Doan Elliott and the late Phillip Charles Elliott.
Michelle was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She was a store manager for Sherwin Williams in Morganton. She will be remembered as the most kind-hearted person who would help anyone.
She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearl Elliott; and uncle, Dexter Elliott.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Scott Samples; two daughters, Jordan Samples and fiancé, Ethan Harris and Brittany Samples; two siblings, Dennis Elliott (Wendy) of Gastonia and Judie Crump (David) of Flager Beach, Florida; one aunt, Doris Ellege (Gene) of Rutherford College; and her special beagle, Daisy Mae.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Freedom Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Freedom Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 375 Fortune Road, Union Mills, NC 28167.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Samples family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 28, 2021.