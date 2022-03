Mildred "Millie" Irene Beam Holtzclaw



June 16, 1952 - March 27, 2022



Mildred "Millie" Irene Beam Holtzclaw, 69, of Marion, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Holtzclaw. Millie was a former supervisor at Hanes, and she later worked at the ABC Store. Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Holtzclaw family.



Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 31, 2022.