Mildred Ann Davis SeagleSeptember 3, 1929 - December 5, 2020After a short period of time, Mildred Ann Davis Seagle is reunited with her husband of 71 years, Clarence Seagle, in their new home in Heaven. Mildred passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 91, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care in Valdese.Mildred was born in Marion, Sept. 3, 1929, to the late Clyde Davis and Virginia Carrigan Davis.She retired after running her own business for over 50 years, Mildred's Beauty Shop, and was a life member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church. Mildred enjoyed painting, crocheting and most of all reading her Bible. She loved her family and her church family, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a very special place in her heart.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa Seagle Biggs and husband, W.H. III "Bill," of Marion; two grandchildren, Sarah Ann Vess and husband, Kirk, and Harland Biggs and wife, Sarah; and six great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held in the Cross Mill Cemetery at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, with the Revs. Ryan Bennett and Doug Prevette officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Cross Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1127, Marion, NC 28752.Westmoreland Funeral Home