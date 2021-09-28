Menu
Nancy Cable Day
Nancy Cable Day

Nancy Cable Day, 73, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 28, 2021.
Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to all members of Nancy's family. I've known Nancy for many years when she and I worked together at DSS. One of my daughters is married to one of her grandsons. Wishing God's speed in this time of need and remembrance. Will continue to pray for the family.
Alan Mainer
Friend
September 29, 2021
