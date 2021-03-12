Norma B. MauneyNorma B. Mauney, 77, of Marion, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with the love of her life Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Brian Center in Weaverville.Norma was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Guilford County, to the late Norman and Myra Brown. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, educator, and social worker. Norma was a member of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the church choir, and enjoyed working with children. She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, her church, and her church family. She was also very devoted to her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking them on many adventures including "night walks" and trips to the local library. Norma lived a life of service to her family, church, and community. She always put others above herself. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Paul B. Mauney Jr.Those left behind to cherish Norma's memory are her son, Bryan Mauney and his wife, Jennifer, of Marion; two beloved grandchildren, Mason and Zoe Mauney; two adopted daughters and their families; and many cousins.A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Norma's memory are asked to consider Southern Baptist Foundation, 901 Commerce St. Suite 600, Nashville, TN 37203; or Children's Home Society of NC, ATTN: Accounting, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.Westmoreland Funeral Home