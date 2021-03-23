Menu
Novella "Betty" Rumfelt
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Novella "Betty" Rumfelt

Novella "Betty" Rumfelt, age 100, of Nebo, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence. Her loving family was by her side. The daughter of the late Wade and Bessie Page Usery, she was born in Gaston County, North Carolina, on March 26, 1920.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Rumfelt family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Mar
23
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Mar
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC
