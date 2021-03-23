Novella "Betty" Rumfelt
Novella "Betty" Rumfelt, age 100, of Nebo, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence. Her loving family was by her side. The daughter of the late Wade and Bessie Page Usery, she was born in Gaston County, North Carolina, on March 26, 1920.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 23, 2021.