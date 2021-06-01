Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Olivia Gail Toney
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Rutherford High School
FUNERAL HOME
The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC
Olivia Gail Toney

January 8, 1950 - May 28, 2021

Olivia Gail Toney departed her beloved "Chacura Woods" home in Bostic, Friday, May 28, 2021, and traveled to her heavenly home to "Dwell in the House of the Lord forever."

Olivia Gail was born Jan. 8, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, G.C. and Lillian Green Ellis; and by her grandparents, Love and Mamie Ellis and Seth and Sallie Green.

She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband of more than 50 years, Phil; sister, Rita Wells and husband, Robert; and nieces, Renee Crawford and Regina Boyd.

Olivia Gail was a lifelong member of Concord Baptist Church. She attended Ellenboro Elementary School, East Rutherford High School and was a graduate of Cleveland Community College School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Crawley Memorial Hospital in Boiling Springs, for several years before she and her husband, Phil, founded Toney Tours in 1977. Together they operated the business for more than 40 years. Olivia Gail loved people, music, decorating and spending time at her mountain house in Banner Elk. Her favorite scriptures were Psalm 23 and John 3:16.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Concord Baptist Church with the Rev. Travis Laflin, the Rev. Dr. Jim Whitlow and the Rev. Dr. Aubrey Folk officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, in the Sanctuary of the church, prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery and will be private for the immediate family.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of The Carolina Foothills for their dedication and loving care of Olivia Gail.

Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory

www.padgettking.com
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Concord Baptist Church
NC
Jun
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Concord Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
The Padgett & King Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Padgett & King Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Phil, I was so sorry to hear of Mrs Gail's passing. I've thought of you both often and ask Tillie and Susan about you both. Would love to see you sometime and may God Bless you. We sure use to have lots of fun traveling with you !!!
Faye R. Pittman
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results