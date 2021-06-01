Olivia Gail ToneyJanuary 8, 1950 - May 28, 2021Olivia Gail Toney departed her beloved "Chacura Woods" home in Bostic, Friday, May 28, 2021, and traveled to her heavenly home to "Dwell in the House of the Lord forever."Olivia Gail was born Jan. 8, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, G.C. and Lillian Green Ellis; and by her grandparents, Love and Mamie Ellis and Seth and Sallie Green.She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband of more than 50 years, Phil; sister, Rita Wells and husband, Robert; and nieces, Renee Crawford and Regina Boyd.Olivia Gail was a lifelong member of Concord Baptist Church. She attended Ellenboro Elementary School, East Rutherford High School and was a graduate of Cleveland Community College School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Crawley Memorial Hospital in Boiling Springs, for several years before she and her husband, Phil, founded Toney Tours in 1977. Together they operated the business for more than 40 years. Olivia Gail loved people, music, decorating and spending time at her mountain house in Banner Elk. Her favorite scriptures were Psalm 23 and John 3:16.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Concord Baptist Church with the Rev. Travis Laflin, the Rev. Dr. Jim Whitlow and the Rev. Dr. Aubrey Folk officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, in the Sanctuary of the church, prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery and will be private for the immediate family.The family wishes to thank Hospice of The Carolina Foothills for their dedication and loving care of Olivia Gail.Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory