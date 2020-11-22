Ollie Mae Skeens Smith
December 27, 1946 - October 21, 2020
Ollie Mae Skeens Smith, a long-time resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home in Marion, North Carolina.
Born on December 27, 1946, in Pike County, Kentucky, Ollie was the daughter of John and Ruby Skeens. One of seven children preceded in death by brothers, John Skeens Jr., Jim Skeens, Fon Skeens; and one sister whom she truly adored, Billie Joyce Charles.
Ollie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Drexel. She and Drexel have three sons, Alan Craig (Michelle) Smith of Granville, Ohio, Kurt Nicholas (Lisa) Smith of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Eric Wayne Smith of Columbus, Ohio; two granddaughters, Alyson (Caleb) Metz of Bellvue, Ohio and Madylin Smith of Granville, Ohio; and one grandson, Jack Aran Smith of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Clayton of Marion, North Carolina; one brother, Curtis Skeens of Marion, North Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Pat Queen of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. In addition to her family, she will be missed by friends, including close friends, Brenda Reese of Pataskala, Ohio and Connie Fortney of Allen, Texas; and her pampered rescue dog, Brutus Smith.
She retired after 23 years, from Lucent Technologies, as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ironton, Ohio. As well as being an avid reader, she was a quilter in the winter and gave the quilts to her friends, and loved to work in the yard in the summer and create yard art. But most important to her, she was a loving wife, mother and "grammie" that anyone could have. Any one who knew her was blessed to have a part of her life.
Her ashes were spread from the middle of the Pauley Bridge on North Mayo Trail in Pikeville, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A celebration of Ollie's life in Pikeville will be conducted hopefully in March, when conditions are more favorable.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Smith family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 22, 2020.