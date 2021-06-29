Menu
Pamela Louann Snyder
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Pamela Louann Snyder

December 5, 1955 - June 25, 2021

On Friday, June 25, 2021, heaven gained its sweetest angel, Mrs. Pamela Louann Snyder, age 65, who departed this world and entered heavens gates at Grace Hospital in Morganton, North Carolina.

She was born to the late Marshall and Mae Greene Byrd on December 05, 1955, in McDowell County, North Carolina. Pam loved and faithfully served the Lord. She adored her family, especially her husband of 47 years, her children and three grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sherril Byrd; and her precious mother-in-law, Tola Bolles.

Left to cherish Pam's precious memory are her husband, Samuel Britton Snyder; two daughters, Vanessa Snyder and Dr. Telena Woody (Paul); and three beautiful grandchildren, Britton Fisher, Chloe Monosso and Sophia Monosso.

A private memorial service will be held by the immediate family to honor her memory. As Pam would often sing, "There ain't no grave gonna hold my body down."

In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, it was Pam's desire that her family and friends know the Lord Jesus Christ as taught in Acts 2:38, Ephesians 5:4 and John 1:1-14. It was her desire to see you again in heaven.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Snyder family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have the best memories of Sister Pam and how she encouraged me to work for the Lord by playing the piano. I'll always remember her singing "Ain't No Grave". I'm thankful she touched my life, prayers for the family I love you all.
Joseph Hildebran
June 30, 2021
