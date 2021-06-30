Patricia Ann Boone Lowery
January 2, 1948 - June 28, 2021
Patricia Ann Boone Lowery, 73, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away on Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at Mission Hospital- McDowell.
A native of McDowell County, Patricia was born January 02, 1948, to the late Jack Alford Boone and Elenor Swann Boone.
Patricia found great joy in family gatherings, with a house full of laughter and a heart full of love. She was known to all who loved her as "Granny." She lived in a world where it was never just family or friends — everyone was family and everyone was a friend.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Clark.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Lee Lowery; two children, Kim Hall and husband, Richard, of Nebo and Michael Lowery and wife, Andrea, of Cornelia, Georgia; and six grandchildren, Heather Hall, Katie Wilkerson, Taylor Lowery, M.J. Lowery, Jackson Lowery, Caroline Hall.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at McDowell Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m., with Reverend Dean Owenby officiating.
Those serving as pallbearers will be Richard Hall, Michael Lowery, M.J. Lowery, Amberse Barlowe, Jimmy Steffen, and Alex McCormick.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated; however, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lowery family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 30, 2021.