Patricia Ann Boone Lowery
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Patricia Ann Boone Lowery

January 2, 1948 - June 28, 2021

Patricia Ann Boone Lowery, 73, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away on Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at Mission Hospital- McDowell.

A native of McDowell County, Patricia was born January 02, 1948, to the late Jack Alford Boone and Elenor Swann Boone.

Patricia found great joy in family gatherings, with a house full of laughter and a heart full of love. She was known to all who loved her as "Granny." She lived in a world where it was never just family or friends — everyone was family and everyone was a friend.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Clark.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Lee Lowery; two children, Kim Hall and husband, Richard, of Nebo and Michael Lowery and wife, Andrea, of Cornelia, Georgia; and six grandchildren, Heather Hall, Katie Wilkerson, Taylor Lowery, M.J. Lowery, Jackson Lowery, Caroline Hall.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at McDowell Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m., with Reverend Dean Owenby officiating.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Richard Hall, Michael Lowery, M.J. Lowery, Amberse Barlowe, Jimmy Steffen, and Alex McCormick.

Flowers are accepted and appreciated; however, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lowery family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Jun
30
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road, Marion, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donald and family, I am heartbroken for your loss, Pat was a wonderful friend, and will be greatly missed, I loved her like a sister, we have so many memories of camping together, traveling to Disneyworld, the Beaches and of course working together, my prayers are with you all my God Bless you all and give you the strength during this Heart Breaking time and the days ahead. Love you all.
Alice Taylor
Friend
June 29, 2021
To the Lowery Family, I am so sorry for your loss, my deepest condolences. I used to work with Pat at the daycare(ECEC). I loved working with her so much. She will be missed by all who knew her. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Amy Phillips
Work
June 29, 2021
