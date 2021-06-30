Donald and family, I am heartbroken for your loss, Pat was a wonderful friend, and will be greatly missed, I loved her like a sister, we have so many memories of camping together, traveling to Disneyworld, the Beaches and of course working together, my prayers are with you all my God Bless you all and give you the strength during this Heart Breaking time and the days ahead. Love you all.

Alice Taylor Friend June 29, 2021