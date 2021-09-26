Patricia Ann Williams PruettFebruary 18, 1942 - September 20, 2021Patricia Ann Williams Pruett, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her residence.She was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Burke County, to the late Karey Reed Williams and Levada Braswell Williams.Patricia was employed in the car business for over 30 years, office work at Fort Fisher Military Base, and Work Camper for 10 years. Her most important job was being a wonderful nanny. Patricia loved her family and the Lord.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Williams and Ted Williams; and sister, Linda Lafevers.Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 62 years, Carl Allen Pruett of the home; son, Allen Pruett and wife, Sherry, of Marion; daughter, Carol Pruett Miller and husband, Douglas, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Jessica Glovier (Matt) of Desoto, Kan., Kayla Lewis of Chicago, Ill., Sierra Lewis Covert (Jacob) of Old Fort, Nolan Pruett (Allee) of Reidsville, Toryhan Ferguson of Hickory, and Pfc. Eric Miller of Fort Gordon, Ga.; and great-grandchildren, Swae Nomi Covert (Sierra and Jacob) of Old Fort.A memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held for immediate family only due to COVID-19, Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. at 510 Mountain Creek Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681. If anyone wishes to send flowers or a card, please put your favorite memory of Pat (Trish) in the card so it can be read aloud at her celebration service by the family. If you wish to send flowers, please send them to the celebration service.The staff of Bennett Funeral Service will not be involved at the memorial service.