Paul Edward Allison Jr.
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC
Paul Edward Allison Jr.

Paul Edward Allison Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.

He was born in McDowell County, Aug. 31, 1938, the son of the late Paul Edward and Frankie Grindstaff Allison. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Dean Allison. Paul was an accomplished musician, educator, artist and musical mentor. He primarily paid for his college education by playing in jazz groups in Asheville in the late-50s. He ultimately continued to manage his own band and help fund the college educations of his three children while still maintaining a full-time job. His family has never forgotten his sacrifices though, most importantly, they are proud of the musical legacy he has made.

Paul is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Wilma G. Allison; son, Gregory S. Allison (Susan) and their children, Brittain (Joanie), Nathan, and Hannah; daughter, Beth Allison-Moon (Lisa); son, Stephen E. Allison (Michelle) and their children, Nolan and Neal; and sister, Ava A. Gibbs (Frank) of Asheville.

A private family service will be held at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Raleigh Sunday, Jan. 9. A recording of the memorial service will be available on the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh website for viewing Tuesday, Jan. 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607; or Old Fort United Methodist Church, 273 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, NC 28762.

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh

www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Service
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home.
7 Entries
Paul was one of a kind. He and dad spoke often thru the years. He was admired greatly and spoken of highly. The Noblitt family sends prayers .
Kay Noblitt
Family
January 13, 2022
I had the privilege of working with Paul at WMJH School. He taught our sons. Paul was a wonderful teacher, and so well thought of. He always saw the best in people, and had such a positive attitude. I am thankful that I got to work with Paul, and I will always remember his great personality. My thoughts and prayers for Wilma and his family. He talked about all of you, Paul so loved Wilma, and each of you...very proud husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to share stories of you all.
Andrea and Jimmy Allison
Friend
January 12, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about this. I have wonderful memories of him and Wilma while I was organist at the Old Fort church. My condolences.
Karen Potter
Other
January 10, 2022
Wilma & family - I was very sad to learn about your loss...he was a wonderful man and I still chuckle to remember some of his jokes and antics when I was visiting your house. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Best, Susan
Susan K Parson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Paul Allison is a name not soon forgotten. I have very fond memories of this precious man and his family. Paul, Jr. was always an inspiration to me. Wilma, and family, may your hearts be comforted with GOD'S abundant Love!
Gail Fields
Friend
January 9, 2022
Wilma my heart is sad for you. It has been many years but you and Paul have remained special to our family. Many times when visiting my dad, Gene Smith, his name came into the conversation.
William E Smith
Friend
January 9, 2022
Paul was an inspiration to so many. I had the privilege of being a member of his band, "The Paul Allison Band" for many years. Those years have provided many treasured memories. I am thankful to have had "PA" as a friend and will always look back on years gone by with laughter and sadness. Paul you are greatly missed. Praying peace and blessings on the entire Allison family.
Sharon G McGee
Friend
January 9, 2022
