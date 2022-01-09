Paul Edward Allison Jr.Paul Edward Allison Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.He was born in McDowell County, Aug. 31, 1938, the son of the late Paul Edward and Frankie Grindstaff Allison. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Dean Allison. Paul was an accomplished musician, educator, artist and musical mentor. He primarily paid for his college education by playing in jazz groups in Asheville in the late-50s. He ultimately continued to manage his own band and help fund the college educations of his three children while still maintaining a full-time job. His family has never forgotten his sacrifices though, most importantly, they are proud of the musical legacy he has made.Paul is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Wilma G. Allison; son, Gregory S. Allison (Susan) and their children, Brittain (Joanie), Nathan, and Hannah; daughter, Beth Allison-Moon (Lisa); son, Stephen E. Allison (Michelle) and their children, Nolan and Neal; and sister, Ava A. Gibbs (Frank) of Asheville.A private family service will be held at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Raleigh Sunday, Jan. 9. A recording of the memorial service will be available on the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh website for viewing Tuesday, Jan. 11.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607; or Old Fort United Methodist Church, 273 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, NC 28762.Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh