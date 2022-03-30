Menu
Paul Matthew Hensley
1982 - 2022
BORN
1982
DIED
2022
ABOUT
McDowell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
5:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Nebo Crossing Church
Paul Matthew Hensley

November 18, 1982 - March 26, 2022

Paul Matthew Hensley, 39, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 26, 2022, at McDowell Hospital.

Paul was born on November 18, 1982, to Alvin and Glenda Hensley, at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. He was married to his wife of 10 years, 10 months and 5 days, Kimberly Gilbert Hensley, and was member of Nebo Crossing Church. He was a 2000 graduate of McDowell High School and earned an associate's degree in business at McDowell Tech. He completed Bible College in 2017. Paul had a big heart and found joy in the smallest things. He loved spending time with his family. He gave the biggest hugs in the world and was content to "just be." Paul was a humble, compassionate, and generous hard worker who provided and prayed for his family. Paul was faithful to God and exemplified the fruits of the Spirit. The verse that described him most is John 15:13. Paul was the most loving and self-sacrificing man that constantly put himself aside to make sure that everyone else had their needs met first.

Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stella & Charles Wilson, and Paul & Virginia Hensley.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kim Hensley, and their special foster child, both of the home; his parents, Alvin and Glenda Hensley of Old Fort; a sister, Anna Helms and husband, Heath; a niece, Brooke Helms; a nephew, Jared Helms, all of Marion; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends, all of whom Paul considered his family.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Nebo Crossing Church in Marion. David Likins will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospitals.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hensley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Nebo Crossing Church
Marion, NC
Mar
30
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Nebo Crossing Church
Marion, NC
