Paula Allen
Paula Allen, 76, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Georgie Honeycutt Allen. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Cora Lee Grindstaff and her husband, Bob; and her brother, Bill Allen.
Paula was an avid reader who loved to work crossword puzzles, watch Westerns and the Hallmark Channel, traveling and being outside in nature. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and Maw.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Allen and wife, Vivian, of Marion; grandchildren, Kayla Allen and Ethan Allen, both of Marion; sister, Shirley Hollifield and husband, Paul, of Marion; and sister-in-law, Louise Allen of Spruce Pine. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Turkey Cove Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Shelton will officiate.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 8, 2021.