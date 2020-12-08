Peggy Kenney SteppSeptember 24, 1935 - December 5, 2020On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, Peggy Kenney Stepp passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 85.Peggy was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Haywood County, to the late John Allen "Bruce" Kenney and Mervin Smathers Kenney. She retired from American Thread with 42 years of service. She was devoted to her job and had many friends, "The Girls". She was a loving mother and grandmother, caring deeply for all her family and friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marion. She had a strong faith in her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.Those left behind to cherish Peggy's memory are her beloved husband, John Royal "Roy" Stepp. Their Christian bond and love held them together for 65 years. Also Roy and Peggy's three sons, Gary Steven Stepp (Martha V.) of Marion, John Michael Stepp (Melissa) of High Point, and Jeffery Reid Stepp (Rebecca) of Flowery Branch, Ga.; sister, Margaret Kenney Hunter of Marion; four grandchildren, Jordan Renee Brown (William) of Charlotte, Jabin Reid Stepp (Caroline) of Duluth, Ga., Tammy Stepp Broome of Kings Mountain, and Amy Stepp Dover of Charlotte,; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.A private family funeral service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Marion with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. A graveside service, open to the public will follow, at approximately 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at McDowell Memorial Park. In the family's care and consideration for others, they ask that all in attendance wear a mask and social distance.Flowers are welcome and appreciated or those wishing to make a donation in Peggy's memory are asked to consider First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 N. Main St., Marion, NC 28752.The family would like to express their appreciation to Care Partners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell for providing excellent care and support to Peggy and the family during her time of need.Westmoreland Funeral Home