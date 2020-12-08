Menu
Peggy Kenney Stepp
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Peggy Kenney Stepp

September 24, 1935 - December 5, 2020

On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, Peggy Kenney Stepp passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 85.

Peggy was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Haywood County, to the late John Allen "Bruce" Kenney and Mervin Smathers Kenney. She retired from American Thread with 42 years of service. She was devoted to her job and had many friends, "The Girls". She was a loving mother and grandmother, caring deeply for all her family and friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marion. She had a strong faith in her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ.

Those left behind to cherish Peggy's memory are her beloved husband, John Royal "Roy" Stepp. Their Christian bond and love held them together for 65 years. Also Roy and Peggy's three sons, Gary Steven Stepp (Martha V.) of Marion, John Michael Stepp (Melissa) of High Point, and Jeffery Reid Stepp (Rebecca) of Flowery Branch, Ga.; sister, Margaret Kenney Hunter of Marion; four grandchildren, Jordan Renee Brown (William) of Charlotte, Jabin Reid Stepp (Caroline) of Duluth, Ga., Tammy Stepp Broome of Kings Mountain, and Amy Stepp Dover of Charlotte,; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A private family funeral service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Marion with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. A graveside service, open to the public will follow, at approximately 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at McDowell Memorial Park. In the family's care and consideration for others, they ask that all in attendance wear a mask and social distance.

Flowers are welcome and appreciated or those wishing to make a donation in Peggy's memory are asked to consider First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 N. Main St., Marion, NC 28752.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Care Partners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell for providing excellent care and support to Peggy and the family during her time of need.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road, Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great lady and friend. One of the finest and most enjoyable people I ever had the privilege to work with. Prayers for Roy and all the family.
Eddie Shuford
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Peggys' passing. We was wonderful woman and friend.
David Wilson
December 9, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss and pray for God's comfort for all of you
Penney Thornton Bowman
December 9, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love you
Bill and Emma Lee Wilson
December 7, 2020
