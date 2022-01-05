Menu
Presley Alexander Dalton
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Presley Alexander Dalton

Presley Alexander Dalton, infant son of Leonard Alexander Dalton and Sarah Jackson Dalton, opened his eyes for the first time in Heaven Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He is now held in the loving arms of Jesus.

Presley was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leonard Dalton.

In addition to his parents, Presley is survived by his sister, Airie Dalton; brother, Owen Dalton; paternal grandmother, Kathryn Lloyd; and maternal grandparents, Roy Gene and Tammy Jackson.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Published by The McDowell News on Jan. 5, 2022.
Alex, I am very saddened to hear of your loss. The joy of a birth and the crush of a death, all at once is overwhelming. I pray you and your family can find peace. Praying for you!
KAY NOBLITT
January 5, 2022
