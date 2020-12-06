Rachel Page Carnes
February 19, 1927 - November 29, 2020
Rachel Page Carnes, age 93, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and formerly of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Givens Highland Farms in Black Mountain.
Rachel was born on Feb. 19, 1927, in Lumberton, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Martha Downs Page and Grover Temple Page. She was educated in North Carolina public schools, Wake Forest College and Greensboro College, where she majored in piano performance with minors in organ and music education. She graduated in 1948, magna cum laude. On Aug. 14, 1948, she and Everette (Buddy) Carnes were married in Raleigh, North Carolina. They moved to Marion in September 1948, where her husband opened an office for the solo practice of law. She taught piano for a number of years.
Rachel attended church for many years at First United Methodist in Marion. She sang in the choir, played piano and organ, taught in Sunday school and assisted in projects and classes of all sorts. She served the church at all levels—local, district and conference. She also belonged to a women's club and volunteered at the hospital.
Rachel loved her family and her activities and enjoyed a wide circle of friends. She was aware and appreciative of these many blessings. Survivors include son, Michael Carnes and his wife, Frances; son, David Andrew (Andy) and his wife, Daris; grandsons, Jason and Adam; granddaughter, Laurel; three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be conducted online. For information and to receive a link to the service, please visit www.michaelcarnes.net/rachel-carnes-mailing-list
. Former students of Rachel Carnes are encouraged to visit www.michaelcarnes.net/rachelcarnespiano
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Marion, 176 Robert Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
