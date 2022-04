Ralph Little Harris Jr.



March 5, 1930 - April 3, 2022



Ralph Little Harris Jr., 92, of Marion, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wives, Hazel Gabbard Harris and Pauline S. Harris. Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Harris family.



Published by The McDowell News on Apr. 5, 2022.