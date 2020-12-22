Randal Eugene Buckner
September 22, 1956 - December 19, 2020
Randal Eugene Buckner, age 64, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Transylvania Regional Hospital. The son of Josephine Gentry Buckner of Marion and the late Paul Franklin Buckner, he was born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on September 22, 1956.
An avid fisherman, Randal had a sweet personality. He had proudly come to the Lord this past summer. Randal truly loved his family.
He is survived by, in addition to his mother, one brother, Paul Edward Buckner; one sister, Pamela K. Burnett (Gerald); and a special uncle, J.D. Buckner.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Rev. Daniel Brenneman officiating. Interment will follow at Drucilla Independent Fundamental Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Buckner family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 22, 2020.