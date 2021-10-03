Randall Jack Dalton Jr.
January 1, 1965 - September 30, 2021
Randall Jack Dalton Jr., 56, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Mission Hospital McDowell.
He was born in McDowell County on January 01, 1965, to the late Randall Jack Dalton Sr. and Linda Bartlett Hughes.
Randall was a hard worker and a good provider for his family. He owned his own plumbing business. He attended the Marion Holiness Church, where he loved serving the Lord. He loved his family greatly and was wholly dedicated to them, especially his grandsons. He always made sure his family was taken care of. He also enjoyed talking to his many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Macie Welch.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Ferguson Dalton; four children, Joshua Dalton (Samantha), Emily Dalton, Hannah Dalton, and Braxton Dalton; two grandchildren, Kyson Baker and Jaxson Dalton; stepfather, Leonard Hughes; three sisters, Tammy Dooley (Eric), Tiffany Bailey (Joey), and Zebreka Hughes; and seven nieces and nephews, Kendra Proctor, Rebecca Biddix, Tyler Bailey, Makayla Bailey, Michael Bailey, Dallas Hughes, and Melia Hughes.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 05, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Murphy's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 3, 2021.