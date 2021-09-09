Menu
Randall "Randy" Lee Smith

October 18, 1960 - September 7, 2021

Randall "Randy" Lee Smith, 60, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, September 07, 2021, at Carolinas HealthCare System - Blue Ridge.

A native of McDowell County, he was born October 18, 1960, to the late Charles Smith and Verdie Brooks Smith.

Randy spent 32 years of his life serving in law enforcement including McDowell County and the town of Norwood, NC, retiring in 2014 as Norwood Chief of Police. He also was an instructor since 1986 where he taught various courses including firearms, defensive driving, BLET, and hazmat. Though public service had a special place in Randy's heart, he loved his family, particularly his grandchildren, even more. He was also a car enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley Mash Smith; two children, Jessica Lee Smith and Jeremy Scott Smith; three grandchildren, Jada Michelle Smith, Carter Levi Webb, and Jett Warren Huskins; one brother, Rick Smith (Cindy); and three nieces, Stephanie Shell Camby (Cliff), April Smith Dyson (Aaron), and Kristy Smith Laughter (Denny).

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Smith family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Rd., Marion, NC
