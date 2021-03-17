Randy Lee Williams
Randy Lee Williams, 63, of Mather, Calif., a native of Marion, passed away unexpectedly, of heart conditions at home Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Randy married Virginia McCall, the love of his life and best friend, September 12, 1975. They were able to celebrate over 45 years of love for one another.
Randy is survived by his wife, Virginia; his two sons, Dr. Randy Williams, II (Adree), Rocky Williams (Faith); his eight grandchildren, Randy III, Miles, Fisher, and Rose, Grace, Victoria, Rocky II, and Evan; brothers, George, Gary, Ricky (Pam); and sister, Sherry Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fannie Maude Williams, and his mother-in-law, Myrtle McCall, whom he loved as his own mother.
Randy retired from North Carolina Department of Public Safety with over 20 years of service as a Correctional Sergeant. Randy served the McDowell County Board of Education with 19 years of service. He took this position very seriously with only one goal: for children to get the best education possible. He was a Broker in Charge at Williams Realty since 1979. Randy loved the Lord, and loved the gospel. He could often be heard saying "I love you, and Jesus loves you." He loved helping with church building and service projects.
Randy enjoyed the last few years being with his sons doing anything they wanted to do, often building or remodeling, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorial Services were scheduled at Pioneer Baptist Church in Citrus Heights, California, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Nebo First Baptist Church in Nebo, NC, on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., officiated by his son, Rocky, where his body will be laid to rest. Receiving of friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Pioneer Baptist Building fund. Link to donate: https://pioneer.breezechms.com/give/online
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Williams family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call(828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 17, 2021.