Randy Lee Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Randy Lee Williams

Randy Lee Williams, 63, of Mather, Calif., a native of Marion, passed away unexpectedly, of heart conditions at home Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Randy married Virginia McCall, the love of his life and best friend, September 12, 1975. They were able to celebrate over 45 years of love for one another.

Randy is survived by his wife, Virginia; his two sons, Dr. Randy Williams, II (Adree), Rocky Williams (Faith); his eight grandchildren, Randy III, Miles, Fisher, and Rose, Grace, Victoria, Rocky II, and Evan; brothers, George, Gary, Ricky (Pam); and sister, Sherry Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fannie Maude Williams, and his mother-in-law, Myrtle McCall, whom he loved as his own mother.

Randy retired from North Carolina Department of Public Safety with over 20 years of service as a Correctional Sergeant. Randy served the McDowell County Board of Education with 19 years of service. He took this position very seriously with only one goal: for children to get the best education possible. He was a Broker in Charge at Williams Realty since 1979. Randy loved the Lord, and loved the gospel. He could often be heard saying "I love you, and Jesus loves you." He loved helping with church building and service projects.

Randy enjoyed the last few years being with his sons doing anything they wanted to do, often building or remodeling, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial Services were scheduled at Pioneer Baptist Church in Citrus Heights, California, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at Nebo First Baptist Church in Nebo, NC, on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., officiated by his son, Rocky, where his body will be laid to rest. Receiving of friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Pioneer Baptist Building fund. Link to donate: https://pioneer.breezechms.com/give/online.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Williams family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call(828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Nebo First Baptist Church
5360 US 70 East, Nebo, NC
Mar
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Nebo First Baptist Church
5360 US 70 East, Nebo, NC
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So saddened to hear this news. Randy was a wonderful person. He lived his life as a very compassionate and caring soul. He never had harsh word for anyone. Also Virginia is just as wonderful a person. They made a great team for God. I remember from high school Randy always put a smile on everyone´s face, everyone was so jealous of Virginia since she had the best looking guy in school wrapped around her finger. Then babysitting the kids was always exhausting keeping up with them. He will be greatly missed and family in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you all.
Sherlene Morgan
March 20, 2021
Prayers for your family, Randy was a good friend and co worker.
vanessa autrey
March 17, 2021
My memories of Randy were all tied in with my memories of Virginia. The world is missing a truly good man today, but heaven has gained a new angel. I love you, my friends.
Beverly Young
March 17, 2021
