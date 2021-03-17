So saddened to hear this news. Randy was a wonderful person. He lived his life as a very compassionate and caring soul. He never had harsh word for anyone. Also Virginia is just as wonderful a person. They made a great team for God. I remember from high school Randy always put a smile on everyone´s face, everyone was so jealous of Virginia since she had the best looking guy in school wrapped around her finger. Then babysitting the kids was always exhausting keeping up with them. He will be greatly missed and family in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you all.

Sherlene Morgan March 20, 2021