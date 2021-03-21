Rebecca Atkins Adams
March 17, 2021
Rebecca Ann (Atkins) Adams was a loving and caring wife, nurturing mother, cherished sister and sincere friend to many. After a long journey with Frontotemporal Degeneration, also known as FTD, Rebecca passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 60, at her home in Leawood, Kan. Though her time was cut far too short, she lived every moment she had to the complete fullest, leaving her positive mark everywhere she went.
She was truly an extraordinary woman who left a lasting impact on an abundance of lives. She was simply the best.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Brad; sons, Jonathan and Jefferson (Sara); daughter, Caroline; big brother, Jim (Diane); as well as in-laws, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, March 27, at Church of the Resurrection, in Leawood, Kan., at 2:45 p.m., in Wesley Chapel.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, theaftd.org
To view Rebecca's memorial page and complete obituary, please visit www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/rebecca-adams
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 21, 2021.