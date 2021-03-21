Menu
Rebecca Atkins Adams
Rebecca Atkins Adams

March 17, 2021

Rebecca Ann (Atkins) Adams was a loving and caring wife, nurturing mother, cherished sister and sincere friend to many. After a long journey with Frontotemporal Degeneration, also known as FTD, Rebecca passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 60, at her home in Leawood, Kan. Though her time was cut far too short, she lived every moment she had to the complete fullest, leaving her positive mark everywhere she went.

She was truly an extraordinary woman who left a lasting impact on an abundance of lives. She was simply the best.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Brad; sons, Jonathan and Jefferson (Sara); daughter, Caroline; big brother, Jim (Diane); as well as in-laws, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, March 27, at Church of the Resurrection, in Leawood, Kan., at 2:45 p.m., in Wesley Chapel.

Donations in her memory can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, theaftd.org.

To view Rebecca's memorial page and complete obituary, please visit www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/rebecca-adams.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
2:45p.m.
Church of the Resurrection
13720 Roe Ave,, Leawood, KS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kurtis & Jill Krentz
April 8, 2021
Lori Goben, Tim Petty and team
April 7, 2021
TortoiseEcofin
March 23, 2021
We we so sorry to hear of Rebecca's passing. Although we did not stay in touch over the years I have fond memories of her from PTO meetings, scouts and soccer games. May her memory be a blessing for you and your family.
Barbara and Ron Bronstein
March 22, 2021
We were so sorry to learn of Rebecca's passing. We will remember Rebecca's sweet demeanor, her positive spirit and her adorable "drawl." She was a cheerful woman who always cut to the chase with good solutions and ideas. Please know that Rebecca and her dear family are in our prayers. We hope that your happy memories will bring you strength. . and in time, even smiles.
Lynne and David Bock
March 22, 2021
Though I had not seen Rebecca in many years, I have such fond memories of her from Leawood elementary and cub scouts. I would often see her in the neighborhood and it was always a joy. May her memory be a blessing and my heartfelt condolences to Rebecca´s family.
Terri Helm (formerly Jacobs)
March 22, 2021
Brad, you and your family have my deepest sympathy. I knew Becky thru her mother Evelyn that I worked with at Baxter Healthcare. Becky would stop by and she always had that beautiful smile on her face. May beautiful memories surround you and your family giving you comfort and peace.
Virginia Thomas
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of my dear friend Rebecca passing. I so enjoyed working on school projects with her! She was so talented and I always relied on her for her great ideas! I know this is a very sad time for all of you. Please know that we (David and I) are thinking of you all and we know the memories of her will be of some comfort to you all. Connie Haug, David Haug
Connie Haug
March 21, 2021
All of you bring meaning to the word "family." You were selfless in managing the caregiver role. Rebecca´s struggle is over, and the Adams family will always be known as her champions. She will definitely be missed by all. We extend our heartfelt sympathy.
Chuck & Kathy Heath
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results