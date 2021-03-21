So sorry to hear of my dear friend Rebecca passing. I so enjoyed working on school projects with her! She was so talented and I always relied on her for her great ideas! I know this is a very sad time for all of you. Please know that we (David and I) are thinking of you all and we know the memories of her will be of some comfort to you all. Connie Haug, David Haug

