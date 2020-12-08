Rena Mae Shuford WatsonAugust 4, 1935 - December 4, 2020On Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, Rena Mae Shuford Watson went home to be with her heavenly Father, surrounded by family after years of declining health.Born Aug. 4, 1935, in McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Willard G. Shuford and Mary Godfrey Shuford and the wife of the late Boyd Watson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Louie Shuford and his wife, Armenda.Mrs. Watson was an avid Christian above all. She loved to read books, play the piano and listen to gospel music. She loved her church, Greenlee Baptist Church, and was strong in her faith. Mrs. Watson was a very giving and gracious woman. She had a wonderful outlook on life. She will forever be missed by all who knew her.Those left behind to cherish Mrs. Watson's memory are her stepdaughter, Rebecca Scogin of South Carolina; three siblings, Bill Shuford (Alma), Josephine Garland (the late James Garland) and Dorothy Harwood (Robert), all of Marion; several nieces and nephews, who she meant the world to; great-nieces and -nephews; great-great-nieces and -nephews; and her longtime best friend, Jo Shuman of Old Fort.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Greenlee Baptist Church. A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Watson's life will follow at 3 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Coy Jeans officiating. Interment will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Mrs. Watson's memory are asked to consider Greenlee Baptist Church, 5967 US Hwy. 70, Old Fort, NC 28762.Westmoreland Funeral Home