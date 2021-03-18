Richard Dean Hollifield
May 12, 1959 - March 16, 2021
Richard Dean Hollifield, 61, of Statesville, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on the morning of Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
A native of McDowell County, Richard was born on May 12, 1959, to Richard Gene Hollifield and the late Christine Gibbs Hollifield Faries.
Richard had a big heart, and he truly loved everyone he came in contact with. He was very talented with everything from crafts and flower arranging to cooking. He had a special place in his heart for his canine companion, Gebona. He will be greatly missed by his family.
In addition to his father, Richard Hollifield and wife Ruth, Richard is survived by one brother, Jeff Hollifield and wife True; a stepsister, Monica Rector; a nephew, Seth Hollifield; and three nieces, Ashlyn, Tori, and Dakota Rector.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to your local humane society.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hollifield family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 18, 2021.