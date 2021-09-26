Richard "Rick" Charles KranzJanuary 6, 1956 - September 5, 2021Richard "Rick" Charles Kranz, 65, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Asheville.Richard was born Jan. 6, 1956, in Williamsport (Lycoming County), Pa., to William Richard Kranz of Williamsport, and Sarah Catharine Walkinshaw Tempesco of Bradenton, Fla. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Marine, and worked as a Manatee County Sheriff's Deputy.Richard was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Tempesco; and sister, Beth Anne.He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kimberley A. Kranz; daughter, Jennifer Raisbeck, of Oregon, Wis.; son, Benjamin Kranz, of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepson, Brian Zink (Katie) of Erwin, Tenn.; brothers, William Kranz, Michael Kranz (Mary), Joseph Kranz (Mimi), Jeffery Kranz (Tina), Thomas Tempesco (Rosie) and Michael Tempesco (Tori); sisters, Mary Taddeo (James), Sharon Anderson (William), Cynthia Reasons (Scott) and Kathleen Miller (Ronald). Richard was a proud grandfather, and he is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan Martinson, Justin Raisback, Brayden Raisback, Carissa Zink and Adeline Zink. Richard also leaves behind his beloved furbaby, Molly.A memorial service will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, at noon, Monday, Oct. 18.Asheville Mortuary Services