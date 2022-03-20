Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rickey Steven Barber Sr.
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Rickey Steven Barber Sr.

August 13, 1961 - March 16, 2022

Rickey Steven Barber Sr., 60, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Autumn Care of Marion.

Rickey was born in McDowell County, N.C., on August 13, 1961, to the late Melvin Reid Barber and Maggie Nola Isaacs Barber. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver for many years. Rickey was a volunteer with Hospice of Rutherford County and was a member of Disabled American Veterans, with whom he was a former commander.

In addition to his parents, Rickey was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Barber; and a sister, Barbara Barber.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Alice Barber; three children, Rickey Barber Jr. (Brandy), Natoshia Barber and Amber Barber (Jessica); four grandchildren, Kristopher, Tabitha, Braden and Rickey Reid; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special friend, Lynn Hall.

A funeral will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. The Rev. Jimmy Upton will officiate. Burial will follow at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autumn Care of Marion.

Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Barber family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Mar
22
Funeral
12:30p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.