Rickey Steven Barber Sr.
August 13, 1961 - March 16, 2022
Rickey Steven Barber Sr., 60, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Autumn Care of Marion.
Rickey was born in McDowell County, N.C., on August 13, 1961, to the late Melvin Reid Barber and Maggie Nola Isaacs Barber. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver for many years. Rickey was a volunteer with Hospice of Rutherford County and was a member of Disabled American Veterans, with whom he was a former commander.
In addition to his parents, Rickey was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Barber; and a sister, Barbara Barber.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Alice Barber; three children, Rickey Barber Jr. (Brandy), Natoshia Barber and Amber Barber (Jessica); four grandchildren, Kristopher, Tabitha, Braden and Rickey Reid; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a special friend, Lynn Hall.
A funeral will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. The Rev. Jimmy Upton will officiate. Burial will follow at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Autumn Care of Marion.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Barber family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 20, 2022.