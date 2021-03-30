Risberth Brooks
July 26, 1923 - March 24, 2021
Risberth Arrowood Brooks, 97, of Asheboro, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Mrs. Brooks was born July 26, 1923, in Caroleen, Rutherford County, to James and Myrtle Davis Arrowood. Mrs. Brooks and her husband, Willard, owned and operated Willard's Foodland in Marion for over 30 years, and she was an active member of Clinchfield Baptist Church, Marion. She is survived by her daughter, Graye Hartis and husband, Norman, of Asheboro; son, Neils W. Brooks Sr. and wife, Elena, of Duck; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion.
Memorials may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2225 South Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27205 or to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203, www.hospiceofrandolph.org
. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family. Remembrances and condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com
.
Pugh Funeral Home
437 Sunset Ave.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 30, 2021.