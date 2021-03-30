Menu
Risberth Arrowood Brooks
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
Risberth Brooks

July 26, 1923 - March 24, 2021

Risberth Arrowood Brooks, 97, of Asheboro, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Mrs. Brooks was born July 26, 1923, in Caroleen, Rutherford County, to James and Myrtle Davis Arrowood. Mrs. Brooks and her husband, Willard, owned and operated Willard's Foodland in Marion for over 30 years, and she was an active member of Clinchfield Baptist Church, Marion. She is survived by her daughter, Graye Hartis and husband, Norman, of Asheboro; son, Neils W. Brooks Sr. and wife, Elena, of Duck; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion.

Memorials may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2225 South Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27205 or to Hospice of Randolph, 416 Vision Dr., Asheboro, NC 27203, www.hospiceofrandolph.org. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family. Remembrances and condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.

Pugh Funeral Home

437 Sunset Ave.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Rd., Marion, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and I send our deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. Blessings to you and all your family.
Anita Justice Wages and Jim Wages
April 2, 2021
Such a nice person I knew from childhood. I
Doris Hall Robinson
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear of Risbeth's passing.I remember my family shopping with her and Willard for many years.My prayers are for God's comfort for the family.
Carolyn Isom Childers,Pigeon Forge,TN
March 30, 2021
I served as the attorney and friend for Risberth and Willard Brooks for many years and it was such a pleasure to deal with them. Both of them were very sincere, honest, smart, and supportive of the community. She was a wonderful lady.
Bob Hunter
March 30, 2021
