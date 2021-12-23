Menu
Rob G. Martin
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Rob G. Martin

November 15, 1958 - December 20, 2021

Rob G. Martin, 63, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was employed with the Catholic Conference Center of Vale, and VonDrehle in Hickory. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the Martin family
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Hildebran, Christian Life Center
8831 Old N C Hwy 10, HILDEBRAN, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is broken to hear about Rob today. I had seen him in Food Lion a few weeks back and we had a good visit. I will cherish that memory. Will keep all the family in my prayers! Sara
Sara Crowe
Friend
December 29, 2021
Our entire family has heavy hearts with the passing of Rob. He was and is good people as my father would say. Know all of those crazy mustangers up there met you, my father being among them. Til we meet again..
Margaret Burrus Waldy
Friend
December 24, 2021
