Rob G. Martin, 63, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was employed with the Catholic Conference Center of Vale, and VonDrehle in Hickory. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the Martin family
First Baptist Church of Hildebran, Christian Life Center
8831 Old N C Hwy 10, HILDEBRAN, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westmoreland Funeral Home.
2 Entries
My heart is broken to hear about Rob today. I had seen him in Food Lion a few weeks back and we had a good visit. I will cherish that memory. Will keep all the family in my prayers! Sara
Sara Crowe
Friend
December 29, 2021
Our entire family has heavy hearts with the passing of Rob. He was and is good people as my father would say. Know all of those crazy mustangers up there met you, my father being among them. Til we meet again..