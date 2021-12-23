Rob G. Martin



November 15, 1958 - December 20, 2021



Rob G. Martin, 63, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was employed with the Catholic Conference Center of Vale, and VonDrehle in Hickory. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the Martin family



Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 23, 2021.