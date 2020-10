Robert Clifton Swafford



September 10, 1966 - October 25, 2020



Robert Clifton Swafford, 54, of Lake Lure, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a data analyst. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Deville Swafford. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Swafford family.



Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 27, 2020.