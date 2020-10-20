Robert "Bob" FenderFebruary 13, 1942 - October 17, 2020Robert "Bob" Fender, of Marion, 78, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion.A native of McDowell, Bob was born Feb. 13, 1942, to the late Lewis Fender and Frances Cranford Fender. Bob served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Collins and Aikman in Old Fort as an engineer. He was a member of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church. For Bob's pastime he enjoyed cutting firewood and playing golf. In his younger days he also enjoyed playing softball. Bob loved to travel and loved animals. He was strong willed and a proud man. He was a hard worker, working two jobs to meet the needs of his family who he cherished most of all.Surviving Bob are his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Howell Fender; three children, Kim Chamlee (Michael) of Calhoun, Ga., Rob Fender of Marion and Heather Jacobs (Bobby) of Hope Mills; brother, Charles Fender (Betty) of Marion; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with Revs. Ethan Hester and Steve Hawkins officiating. Interment in McDowell Memorial Park with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps will follow the service.Westmoreland Funeral Home