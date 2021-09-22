Robin Renee KaminskiJuly 9, 1968 - September 18, 2021Robin Renee Kaminski, known to all as Renee, lost her fight with cancer Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.She was born July 9, 1968, in Marion, to David Hawkins and Alice Jones Hawkins.A 1986 graduate of McDowell High School, Renee also earned an AAS degree in 1993, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Gardner-Webb University in 1996, while working full-time. The majority of her life's work was in law enforcement and the court system. Among her employers were the McDowell County Sheriff's Department, McDowell County District Attorney, Moore County District Attorney, Moore County Clerk of Court, and the North Carolina Department of Corrections.While also working full-time, she and her husband opened and operated The Vintage Warehouse vintage decor shop in Sanford, and later Randleman. She was known for her outstanding work ethic, love of family and friends, and love of her cats.She is survived by husband, Dan Kaminski of Franklinville; sons, Daniel Kaminski III of Gibsonville, and Chandler Kaminski of Franklinville; parents, David and Alice Hawkins and "second mother," Janice Carpenter, all of Marion.At Renee's request no service will be held.Family and friends may wish to donate to their feline rescue organizations in Renee's name, and when you think of Renee, do so with a laugh and a smile.Pugh Funeral Home