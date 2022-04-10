Ronald Eugene MillsNovember 11, 1947 - April 7, 2022Ronald Eugene Mills, 74, of Marion, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022.Born Nov. 11, 1947, he was the son of the late Charles William and Anna Lee Mills. Ronald was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. He loved his grandkids, to fish and baseball.Ronald is survived by his wife, Wanda Farris Mills; daughter, Julie Mills McAllister; grandchildren, Dylan McAllister (Jessie) and Cody McAllister (Jessie); great-grandchildren, Aubreigh McAllister, Kayden McAllister, Whitleigh McAllister and Emma McAllister; nephew, Phillip "P.J." Sparks; and niece, Amy Sparks Dotson.In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Sparks.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., today, Sunday, April 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Donald Farris officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Life Ministries, 130 N Logan St., Marion, NC 28752; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Sossoman Funeral Home