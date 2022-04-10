Menu
Ronald Eugene Mills
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
Ronald Eugene Mills

November 11, 1947 - April 7, 2022

Ronald Eugene Mills, 74, of Marion, passed away, Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Born Nov. 11, 1947, he was the son of the late Charles William and Anna Lee Mills. Ronald was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. He loved his grandkids, to fish and baseball.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Wanda Farris Mills; daughter, Julie Mills McAllister; grandchildren, Dylan McAllister (Jessie) and Cody McAllister (Jessie); great-grandchildren, Aubreigh McAllister, Kayden McAllister, Whitleigh McAllister and Emma McAllister; nephew, Phillip "P.J." Sparks; and niece, Amy Sparks Dotson.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Sparks.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., today, Sunday, April 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Donald Farris officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Life Ministries, 130 N Logan St., Marion, NC 28752; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The McDowell News on Apr. 10, 2022.
I will always remember Ronnie. He was such a sweet soul and always made me smile at Burke Longterm Care. I will miss him!
Ashley Seay
April 9, 2022
