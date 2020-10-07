Ronald "Roach" "Ronnie" "Pops" Greenlee
July 11, 1944 - October 4, 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Greenlee, affectionally known as "Roach," "Pops" or "Paw Paw," passed away on Sunday, October 04, 2020 at his residence in Old Fort with his loving family and friends by his side. A native of McDowell County, North Carolina, born on July 11, 1944, he was the son of the late John Greenlee and Ruby Logan Boyce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons; and three brothers, Carl Edward Logan, William "Bill" Logan and Chamuels Larry Greenlee.
A member of Catawba View Missionary Baptist Church in Old Fort, Ronnie enjoyed singing, dancing and playing the piano at various churches throughout Western North Carolina and Tennessee. Always wanting to look his best, Pops had an affectionate smile. Not only did he love the Lord, but truly loved his family and friends. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife of 51 years, Betty Joyner Greenlee; four children, Tonya (Cameronn) Carson, Veronica (Sherrod) Segars, Randall (Crystal) Greenlee and Jennifer Greenlee (Kelvin Harrington); one brother, Howard Logan; and nine grandchildren, Tierra, Brandi, Lauren, Divese, Shervon, Silese, Ransom, Cali and Jamaica. Roach is also survived by his special aunts, Coretha Lytle, Arvis Swepson and Katie Logan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 09, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion.
A celebration of Paw Paw's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Rev. Ronald Sullivan and Rev. James Lytle officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps. Interment will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
The family wishes to extend a very special "thank you" to the staff at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, Charles George VA Medical Center, New Horizon Home Care and Visiting Angels Home Care for the excellent care that they provided Ronnie and his family during his time of illness.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Greenlee family.
, or call (828) 559-8111.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 7, 2020.