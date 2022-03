Roy Woody



September 13, 1939



- December 9, 2021



Mr. Roy Woody, 82, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Roy was preceded in death by his first wife, Lotus Woody. He is survived by his wife, Doris Woody. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 12, 2021.