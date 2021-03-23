Ruth Wilson Hodge
October 24, 1928 - March 22, 2021
Ruth Wilson Hodge, 92, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.
A native of Gaston County, she was born October 24, 1928, to the late King David Wilson and Cordie Osborne Wilson.
Ruth was a winder in the textile industry. She was a member of East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church. Known as a plain and simple lady, she enjoyed cooking and embroidery. She will be remembered as an awesome wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hodge, Jr.; a son, John David Hodge; a grandson, Mark "Andy" Workman, Jr.; and three siblings, Louis Wilson, Viola Arrowood, and Doris Medford.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Baynard (Don) and Teresa Workman (Mark); daughter-in-law, Teresa Hodge; five grandchildren, Nickie Briscoe, Robin Klassen, Chris Hodge, Candice Workman, and Andrea Snelson; five great-grandchildren, D.J. Briscoe, Ashley Briscoe, Alyssa Klassen, Hunter Hodge, and Athena Tomas; and two siblings, Tommy Wilson (Dot) and Kay Walker.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion with the Rev. Doug Worley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
by visiting www.alz.org
.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hodge family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 23, 2021.