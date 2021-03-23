Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Wilson Hodge
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Ruth Wilson Hodge

October 24, 1928 - March 22, 2021

Ruth Wilson Hodge, 92, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.

A native of Gaston County, she was born October 24, 1928, to the late King David Wilson and Cordie Osborne Wilson.

Ruth was a winder in the textile industry. She was a member of East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church. Known as a plain and simple lady, she enjoyed cooking and embroidery. She will be remembered as an awesome wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hodge, Jr.; a son, John David Hodge; a grandson, Mark "Andy" Workman, Jr.; and three siblings, Louis Wilson, Viola Arrowood, and Doris Medford.

Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Baynard (Don) and Teresa Workman (Mark); daughter-in-law, Teresa Hodge; five grandchildren, Nickie Briscoe, Robin Klassen, Chris Hodge, Candice Workman, and Andrea Snelson; five great-grandchildren, D.J. Briscoe, Ashley Briscoe, Alyssa Klassen, Hunter Hodge, and Athena Tomas; and two siblings, Tommy Wilson (Dot) and Kay Walker.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion with the Rev. Doug Worley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hodge family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Family
March 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I remember as a kid growing up on Steep St., Ruth and John coming home from work, always smiling and waving to me. RIP Mrs. Hodge.
Sharon Wilson Vasta
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results