Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Hughes
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Ruth Hughes

September 23, 1929 - June 2, 2021

Ms. Ruth Hughes, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.

She was born in Yancey County, North Carolina, on September 23, 1929, to the late Russell and Pansey Wallace Hughes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Brown Hughes; and two sisters, Mae Miller and Faye Fox.

Left to cherish her memory is her siblings, Buster Hughes (Jane), Herman Hughes (Wanda), Doris Frisbee (Bruce) and Jean Freshour.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, June 05, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with Rev. Terry Roach officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hughes family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Jun
5
Interment
11:00a.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.