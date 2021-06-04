Ruth Hughes
September 23, 1929 - June 2, 2021
Ms. Ruth Hughes, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.
She was born in Yancey County, North Carolina, on September 23, 1929, to the late Russell and Pansey Wallace Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Brown Hughes; and two sisters, Mae Miller and Faye Fox.
Left to cherish her memory is her siblings, Buster Hughes (Jane), Herman Hughes (Wanda), Doris Frisbee (Bruce) and Jean Freshour.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, June 05, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with Rev. Terry Roach officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Hughes family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 4, 2021.