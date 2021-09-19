Ruth Morgan JacksonSeptember 18, 1926 - September 1, 2021Ruth Morgan Jackson, 94, of Marion, formerly of Knoxville, Ill., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Rose Hill Retirement Community.Ruth was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Parksville, Ky., to the late Thomas and Edith Leber Morgan. She was a homemaker, always staying busy while raising her family. She was a loving and devoted mother. In Ruth's spare time, she had a passion for painting and quilting. She especially enjoyed quilting with her late sister, Kathleen. Over the years, they made many beautiful quilts as gifts for newborn babies.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Jackson Jr.; son, Neil Jackson; and sister, Kathleen Ferrer.Those left behind to cherish Ruth's memory are three children, Tom Jackson (Barbara "Bobbie") of Morganton, Steve Jackson (Lisa) of Morganton, and Luanne Stamey (David) of Nebo; two precious grandchildren, Savannah Jackson and Josh Jackson; and eight nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Cy Miller officiating.The Jackson family would like to express their appreciation to the First Baptist Church of Marion for all their support for Ms. Ruth over the years. They would also like to say "Thank you" to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills and Rose Hill Retirement Community for the tender love and care shown to Ms. Ruth and her family during her illness.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Ruth's memory are asked to consider, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043.Westmoreland Funeral Home