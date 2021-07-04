Ruth Pierson
March 14, 1933 - July 1, 2021
On Thursday, July 01, 2021, Ruth Pierson, age 88 of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, in Forest City, North Carolina.
The daughter of the late Ernest and Rose Lee Farr Buff, she was born in McDowell County, North Carolina on March 14, 1933.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Olis and Jack Buff.
Born in McDowell County, Ruth attended Nebo School and was Valedictorian for her graduating class in 1952. She graduated from Blanton's Business School in Asheville and continued with a career in business. She enjoyed her family, nature and sports. Ruth was a compassionate, unconditionally loving person who always protected her family. She had a heart for those in need. She taught her family how to love, forgive and most importantly loyalty to God and family. She enjoyed nature and was an avid fan of NCAA Basketball. In her retirement she dearly loved spending time with her brother, Dean. They worked on their rental business and watched sports as time allowed.
She was always the "solid rock" that never wavered in any crisis. She was the glue that kept the family together for years and there will be a huge void in not having her wisdom. Everyone that knew Ruth loved her gentle yet powerful strength.
Ruth is survived by three children, Debra Bolinger of Marion, North Carolina; Donna Bieri and her husband, Ron, of Clayton, Georgia, and Dale Pierson and his wife, Beth, of Nebo, North Carolina. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Haley Bolinger of Orlando, Florida, Sammy Bolinger of Boone, North Carolina, Pierson Smith of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Alexandria Yates of Nebo, North Carolina; nieces, Deana Buff Marsh, Nebo, North Carolina and Beverly Buff Butler of Greenville, South Carolina; and nephews, Mark Buff of Greer, South Carolina and Phil Buff and his wife, Sonya, of Greenville, South Carolina.
A graveside service will be held on, Monday, July 05, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park, with Pastor Dean Owenby officiating. The family will have a visitation, prior to the graveside service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m., at the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service.
The family requests donations in her honor be made to, Hospice of Carolina Foothills.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Pierson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jul. 4, 2021.