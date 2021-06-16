Sheena McGinnisApril 10, 1943 - June 12, 2021Sheena McGinnis, 78, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Grace Hospital.She was born April 10, 1943, in Rutherford County, to the late Guy Guffey and Ona Mae Shelton McClafferty. Sheena was raised in the Pentecostal faith. She made and sold Native American crafts at her store, Red Hawk. She had a big heart and helped a lot of people.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McGinnis.Sheena is survived by her sons, James "Jimmy" Patrick (Paula) and William "Billy" Patrick, Darrell Curtis (Juanita); daughters, Lisa Patrick White (Michael) and Melissa Curtis; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Lovelace; and brother, Guy Guffey Jr.A celebration of Sheena's life will be held at a later date.Sossoman Funeral Home