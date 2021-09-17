Sheila Pope Pyatt
November 22, 1957
- September 14, 2021
Sheila Pope Pyatt, 63, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at CHS- Blue Ridge.
She was born in Catawba County, on November 22, 1957, to the late Fred Pope and Helen Brown Pope. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Pope; and her grandmother, Eula Parker.
Sheila was a loving and nurturing woman who will be remembered for her good heart. She treated everyone as her own even though she was also known to keep everyone in line. She enjoyed crafting and painting. Sheila loved her family immensely, and she was very devoted to her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Dean Pyatt; two daughters, Rebecca Sanford (Robert) and Kimberly Frisbee (Kelly); two stepdaughters, Robin Pyatt and Brandi Hunt (Chris); eight grandchildren, Caroline Nodine (Hunter), Colby Elliott (Bella), Myka Hunt, Serenity Owens, Winter Owens, Gage Hunt, Anna Carlene Hunt, and River Owens; one great-grandchild on the way, Waylon Elliott; two siblings, Tammy Barrier (Trey) and Larry Pope (Pauline); niece and nephew, Ellen and Aiden Barrier; and her beloved canine companion, Sophie.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Pastor Brandon Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 17, 2021.